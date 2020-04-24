GREENVILLE — Terry L. Vick was born on May 10, 1976, and departed this world too early on April 22, 2020. Terry was a 1994 graduate of Muhlenberg South High School. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He graduated boot camp from Parris Island in January 1995. Terry was proud to be a Freemason belonging to Central City Masonic Lodge #673. He enjoyed time with and admired all of his brothers in the Masonic Order. “T. Vick” was serving in his 19th year as a police officer. He was happily assigned to Hanson Elementary School as a school resource officer employed by the Hopkins County Sheriff. Terry was a member of Green River Chapel Church. Terry was a 2003 graduate of DOCJT, class #329.
Beyond his many professional accolades, the job Terry excelled at most was being Dad to his two sons. They will forever be his pride and joy. Together, he and Lindsey felt they had the perfect family of four. Terry was born with a servant’s heart and loved to help anywhere he could. If Terry Vick knew you, then Terry Vick loved you. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Ray Vick and Joann Vick.
Survivors include his wife, Lindsey Vick; sons Hunter and Keaton Vick; siblings Mike (Lesa) Vick and Donna (Jimmy) English; father and mother-in-law Darrin and Teresa Nunley; sisters-in-law Tiffany (Justin) Napier and Bailey Nunley; brother-in-law BJ Strader; and nephews and niece Dwayne (Ashley) Vick, Lance Vick, Ali Napier, Jake Napier and Andrew Strader.
A drive-thru visitation for Mr. Vick will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center. Funeral services will be broadcast at 1 p.m. for vehicles in the parking lot at the AG Center and conducted by Rev. Curtis McGehee. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Vick Benevolence Fund, c/o Farmers Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 191, Greenville, KY 42345. Checks can be made out to: Lindsey Vick Benevolence Fund.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
