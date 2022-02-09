Jackie Wayne “Jack” Cowan, 87, of Clay, passed Monday, February 7, 2022, at Redbanks Colonial Terrace in Sebree.
Jack was born December 7, 1934, in Blackford to the late Carlis and Pauline Cowan. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Clay. He was also in the United States Airforce.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, William Darrell “Dody” Cowan and Ronnie Cowan.
Survivors include five sisters, Dorothy Owen (Grady), Shirley Ferrell both of Sturgis, Betty Rutherford, Faye Shoulders both of Clay, and Janice Coffelt (Jerry) of Shelbyville, one brother, Doug Cowan of Providence, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Oddfellows Cemetery in Clay. Military rites will be at the gravesite.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.