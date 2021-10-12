Bessie Louise Stokes, 93, of Mannington passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. Born September 25, 1928, to the late Carlie and Nora (Cotton) Holmes of Mannington. She was of Pentecostal faith and attended Empire Full Gospel for many years. Bessie found pleasure in feeding and watching hummingbirds and working puzzle books. She was always ready to shop and go out to eat with her grandkids. Every night she would read from the Bible before bed.
Preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Stokes; daughter, Margaret Carroll; son-in-law, Steve Vandiver; three brothers; and her sister.
Survived by her two daughters, Diana (Lindsay) Hopper, of Mannington, and Gale Vandiver, of Orange Park, Florida; son, Stacy (Sandy) Stokes, of Henderson; seven grandchildren, Terry Dunning, Falesha Crick, Dwayne Carroll, Crystal Menser, Somer Hopper, Stephen Vandiver and Tabitha Stokes; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Service was held Monday at 12 p.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Roger Fuller officiating. Burial followed at Old Burg Cemetery in Mannington. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. — service time.
Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.bandy
