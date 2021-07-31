Walter Lane Locke, 76, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday July 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born October 18, 1944 in Hopkins County to the late Oscar Lee Locke, Jr. and Thelma Locke Slayton.
Mr. Locke worked in the coal mines where he retired. He loved farming, he showed horses for many years, he was also big into 4-H.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sheila Beddow Locke; one son, Chad Locke of Madisonville; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday August 2, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Chaney officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Lyndell Hill, Mike Wyatt, Nathan Locke, Jeremy Calvert, Cody Knight, and Cody Gill.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.