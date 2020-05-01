Charles Hawkins, 75, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was formerly employed at Peabody Coal Company Camp 2 and was a masonry carpenter and woodcrafter.
He served in the Kentucky Army National Guard.
He was a member of Madisonville First Assembly of God.
Survivors include his daughter, Laura Crook; stepson David Blades; and stepdaughters Patty Stanley, Rosemary Harvey and Sheila Oakley.
A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
