Charles Hawkins, 75, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.

He was formerly employed at Peabody Coal Company Camp 2 and was a masonry carpenter and woodcrafter.

He served in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

He was a member of Madisonville First Assembly of God.

Survivors include his daughter, Laura Crook; stepson David Blades; and stepdaughters Patty Stanley, Rosemary Harvey and Sheila Oakley.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.