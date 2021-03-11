Linda Lee Shanks, 77, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Madisonville Health & Rehabilitation.
She was born on May 16, 1943, in Princeton, KY to the late Melvin Banks and Ella Margaret Banks Franklin. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Cayce.
Linda was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Madisonville and enjoyed being involved with the choir, Norma Siria Circle, and the Presbyterian Women of Western Kentucky. She loved to travel, especially to warm, sunny places, had a green thumb, a sharp wit, fun spirit, and a strong love for her family and dear friends.
Linda is survived by her children: Laura Michele (Butch) Watkins Of Columbia, KY, Marci (Will) Cox, and Rodney (Wendy) Coleman both of Madisonville; grandchildren: Hailey (Micah) Pepper, Paige (Aaron) Brewer, Maddie Coleman, and Wyatt Coleman; sister: Mary Lou Woolen; nieces: Whitni (Dan) Stratemeyer and Lauren Woolen; nephews: Hal Cunningham and John Cayce; great nephews: Henry and Harrison Stratemeyer.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 P.M. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Lon Lorton and Pastor Rachel Nance Woehler officiating.
Graveside service will conducted by Pastor Whitni Stratemeyer at Meeks Cemetery in Princeton, KY. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers: Butch Watkins, Will Cox, John Cayce, Dan Stratemeyer, Aaron Brewer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church, or acts of kindness to residents and staff of long term care facilities.
A special thank you to the staff at Madisonville Health & Rehabilitation for their care, kindness, and countless walks holding her hand.
