Wytonia Faye Wells, 71, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her home. Born June 12, 1950, to the late Goldman and Kathleen (Thomas) Gamblin. She was a devoted Christian and spent much time studying the Bible. She enjoyed speaking to, learning about and researching the genealogy of her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Wells; brother, Gary Gamblin; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Browning.
Survived by her five children, Eric (Melissa) Wells, Matthew Wells, Nichole (Nathan) Franklin, Bree (Mason) Byers, all of Nortonville and Alexis (Syimone) Baker, of Madisonville; 11 grandchildren, Chloe Wells, Andrew Wells, Ian Wells, Jaiden Franklin, Hannah Wells, Riley Franklin, Emmalen Duke, Aaron Wells, Jacob Morgan, Aliyah Byers and Myles Byers; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Aly, Phoebe and Gracie; sisters, Brenda Browning and Peggy Tackett; brother, Joseph (Brenda) Gamblin; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville with Bro. Doug Barnett officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the graveside.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
