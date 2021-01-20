Dorothy “Dot” Crumbaker Grubbs, 94, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born March 13, 1926 in Madisonville to the late Lambert S. and Cora Key Howard. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Crumbaker; second husband, J. Wade Grubbs; daughter, Janet Westerman; and six brothers and sisters.
Dot graduated from Madisonville High School and married James Crumbaker in 1943. To this union, 4 children were born: Judy Ashmore of Columbia, TN, Jamie (Carl) Ashby of North Carolina; Jim (Kathy) Crumbaker of Evansville, IN; and the late Janet (Phil) Westerman. James Crumbaker passed in 1959, and Dot later married J. Wade Grubbs in 1967 and acquired two step-children, Margaret Brooks of Knoxville, TN and Timothy (Jeannie) Grubbs of Fulton, TN. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. They were married 35 years until his death in 2002. Dot was a member of First Christian Church.The family would like to invite any and all who wish to attend to a graveside service at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bethlehem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or the charity of your choice
