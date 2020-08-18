HANSON — Charles Everett Williams, 47, of Hanson, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 3:48 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Massey Williams; son, Maxwell Williams; daughter, Amber Williams; stepsons, Nathan Stewart, Shayne Stewart, and Steve Stewart; stepdaughter, Dicee Stewart; brother, Graden Williams; and sisters, Tracy Pointer and Hannah Wynn.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
