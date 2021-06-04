Bill Fork, 67, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Bill was born Feb. 17, 1954, to William and Wanda (Carroll) Fork in Princeton and spent his childhood years in St. Charles.
Upon graduating high school, he attended Murray State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology in December 1975. He then attended the University of Kentucky, where he graduated in May 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and was commissioned into the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. He went on to receive his Master of Science degree in engineering from Purdue University in May 1980 and began pilot training in the Air Force. While proudly serving his country, he flew F-16s and was stationed all around the U.S. and world, including Hahn Air Base in Germany. After his service, he was employed by Delta Air Lines for 30 years as a pilot based out of Atlanta before retiring as a captain in February 2019. During his time as a pilot, he flew over 21,900 hours.
Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved watching the Auburn Tigers play football and basketball and playing golf with his son, Jonathan. His greatest joy was being a husband and father.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Earl Fork Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Vicki Fork of Peachtree City, Georgia; daughter Kathryn Fork (Mike Petruchik) of Atlanta; son Jonathan Fork of Peachtree City, Georgia; mother Wanda Fork of St. Charles; sister Brenda (Joe) Gamblin of Dawson Springs; mother-in-law and father-in-law Mae and Tommy Miller of Brunswick, Georgia; brother-in-law Gary (Cathy) Miller of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sister-in-law Andrea Miller of Guyton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews Joe (Kellie) Gamblin, Christa (Chris) Lemily, Hillary (Josh) Miller, Garrison Miller, Luke Miller, and Matt Miller; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. EST Saturday followed by a service at 2 p.m. EST at Mowell Funeral Home in Peachtree City, Georgia. Burial will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City.
Pallbearers include Joe Gamblin, William Joe Gamblin, Chris Lemily, Jim Littlejohn, Ken Smith and Eli Carlson.
Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com
