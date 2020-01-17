Frank Edward Hampton, 86, aka Big Frank, passed away Jan. 13, 2020, with his daughter, LaTonya, by his side at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Frank was born Jan. 2, 1934, unto Benjamin Frank and Ella Mae Hampton. He graduated from Rosenwald High School in Providence and went on to attend college. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, and after an honorable discharge, he worked for Cook County Corrections in Chicago, Breckinridge Job Corps and Peabody Coal Mines.
He is survived by his children, Frank Hampton Jr. (Margaret) and Keith Hampton, both of Chicago, LaTonya Banks (Earl) of Tampa, Florida, and Marcus Ivy of Henderson; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings Elbridge Hampton Sr. of Providence, Gwennette Keys, Jeannette Oden (Turner), Melvin Hampton (Teddy), Michael Hampton, Joanne Coleman, Willie Hampton (Darlene), Carl Hampton (Deborah), Francine Hollie (Edwin), Donald Hampton (Mary) and Ramona Reynolds (Richard), all from Chicago, and Elvita Wiles (Ronald) of Phoenix; along with a host of other family and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Providence with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will be in West Kentucky Veterans Cemetery.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.