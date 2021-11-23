The Rev. John Lynn Grace, 59, of Madisonville, passed away November 18, 2021 at his home.
John was a retired minister with Full of Grace Ministries and was member of Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Madisonville. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Patricia Adcock Grace, of Madisonville; mother, Margie Berry Grace, of Madisonville; two sons, John Matthew Grace, of Madisonville, Eric Joshua (Haylee) Grace, of Madisonville; three brothers, James Edward Grace, of Evansville, Charles Matthew Grace, of Frankfort, Paul Timothy Grace, of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Brandon, Chase and Erica Grace.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Grace; brother, Glenn Grace.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Tommy Basham officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the families funeral expenses at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
