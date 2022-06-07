MOUNTAIN HOME, ARKANSAS — Nita Kay Whitfield, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was born February 7, 1942, in Culver, Indiana. She married Jimmie Darrl Whitfield December 26, 1959, in Knox, Indiana. She was a teacher at Ozark Christian Academy. She was a member of Ozark Christian Fellowship where she served as a pastor’s wife and was a mighty prayer warrior. Hospitality was her number one gift.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Hazel Dawn (Inskeep) Fahlgren; one son, John Scott Whitfield; one grandson, Andrew Scott Whitfield; one granddaughter, Laura Smith; one brother, Donald Richard Fahlgren; one daughter-in-law, Ann Whitfield; two sons-in-law, Thomas Smith and Roy Carmer; and one aunt, Kathryn L. Fross.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Jimmie Darrl Whitfield of the home; nine children, Darrell Keith Whitfield (Lady Pat), Karrie Dawne’ Smith, Rhonda Kay Burkhart (Scott), Kelli Lynette Gilmer (David), Kammi Lynae Igho (Ani), Debra Joyce Carmer, Glenda Sue Blaney, Lesa Gail West (Randy), and Joel Lawrence Whitfield (Lene’); thirty-eight grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr., Mtn. Home, AR 72653 or Ozark Christian Fellowship, 257 CR 274, Mtn. Home, AR 72653.
Arrangements are by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hope Center Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas with Minister Doug Grinder officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Burford. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the church.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.