Brenda Jean Melton, 76, of Slaughters, KY, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born March 3, 1945, in Anton, KY, to the late Howard Cardwell and Evelynn Groves Cardwell. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Ann Melton; and brother, Ronnie Cardwell.
Brenda made her living as a homemaker. She was a member of the Piece Makers Quilt Club and participated in the Run Away Quilters Retreat.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronnie Melton of Slaughters; one daughter, Ronda (Jody) Villines of Hanson, KY; one son, Chris (Jill) Melton of Nortonville, KY; two sisters, Ann Gibson of Dixon, KY and Linda Smith of Eddyville, KY; two brothers, Donnie Cardwell of Slaughters and Tommy Cardwell of White Plains; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Chalon Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
