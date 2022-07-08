BATON ROUGE — Anne (Elizabeth) Price Cummings, 76, of Baton Rouge, La., returned to the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Anne was born March 4, 1946, in Portland, Ore., where her father was stationed with the Army Air Corps. Her parents were Charles Luther Price and Grace Margaret (Lamb) Price. Anne grew up in Earlington, the second of five children. She graduated from Earlington High School in 1964 and attended the University of Kentucky from 1964-65. She worked for Kentucky Central Insurance in Lexington.
She met Timothy Albert Cummings in 1966 at her sister Penny’s wedding. Anne converted to Catholicism in 1968 and married Tim on Nov. 30, 1968, at Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington.
A devout Catholic, Anne was a founding member of St. Jean Vianney Parish in Baton Rouge. She was a Girl Scout leader at St. Thomas More School and received the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Medal for her volunteer efforts.
She was known for her smile, her positive attitude and her gregariousness. She loved to sing, to read books, to do puzzles, to travel and to spend time with her family. She also loved Kentucky.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Grace Price, and one nephew, Tim Moreau.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; her four daughters, Mary de Wet and husband, Chris, Margaret Leming and husband, Tal, Catherine Herman and husband, Steven, and Claire Delaune and husband, Brian; her seven grandchildren, Kale de Wet, Mika de Wet, Rowan de Wet, Michael Leming, Timothy Leming, Nate Delaune and Reece Delaune; her three sisters, Penny Moreau and husband, Mike, Edith Henke and husband, Phil, and Sue Ellen Groves and husband, Del Ray; her brother, Doug Price and wife, Hilda; her four nephews, Charles Moreau and wife, Kendra, Chris Price and wife, Sarah, Carlos Jimenez and wife, Lindsay, and Zach Jimenez and wife, Jackie; her two nieces, Jennifer Price and husband, David Lowery, and Megan McGlothlin and husband, Eric.
