Joy Estell Hoffman, 85, of St. Charles, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1935, to the late Daniel and Ira (Oldham) Littlepage of White Plains. She was a member of Lake Grove General Baptist Church for many years. Joy was a servant to all, a homemaker and a caregiver. She lived for God and she lived for her family. She enjoyed being outdoors and going to play Bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoffman; sons Harold and Kevin Hoffman; grandson Dustin Hoffman; and several of her siblings.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Violet) Hoffman of Key West, Florida; daughters Tonda Rodgers of Nortonville and Brenda (Michael) Frye of Charleston, South Carolina; five siblings, Fairy Rickard of Madisonville, Peggy (Bailey) Dickinson of Nortonville, Windal Littlepage and Timmy Littlepage, both of White Plains, and Bobby Littlepage of Luzerne; eight grandchildren, MeKenzie and Micah (Lynn Ann) Rodgers, Heather (Bill) Reppetto, J.R. (Holly) Hoffman, Alyssa (Cody) Smith, Kayla (Caleb) Layne, John Frye and Willis (Bonnie) Hoffman; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private burial to be held at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com. Video of the service will be available at this site.
