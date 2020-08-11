Talmon “Tab” Sleyster, 47, of Slaughters, passed away on Friday Aug. 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He worked as an automotive technician.
Survivors include his son, Shane Sleyster; step-son, Dustin Barnett; his mother, Michelle Goodwin; sister, Shelley Stringer; half-sister, Elaine Moll; brothers, Dale Sleyster and Alan Sleyster.
Service: 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Visitation: From 2 p.m. until service time at a funeral home Saturday, Aug. 22.
Memorial contributions: Talmon Sleyster Memorial Fund c/o Townsend Funeral Home P.O. Box 238 Dixon, KY 42409.
