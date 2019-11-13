Hilda Faye Bullock, 80, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was born March 21, 1939, to the late Hershel and Bessie (Davis) Oglesby of Nortonville. She had many hobbies that she enjoyed throughout life, such as quilting, woodworking, fishing and deer hunting. She once killed a buck and a doe with one shot. Her biggest joy was her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Bullock; son Jeffery Long; granddaughter Krystal White; sister Connie Burgans; and sister-in-law Freda Oglesby.
Survived by her children, Curtis (Janice) Long and Cindy (Gerald) Smith, all of Nortonville; grandchildren Blade Long, Michael (Jessica) Long, Brandon (Tosha) Smith and Ashley (Tim) Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Durwood (Linda) Oglesby, Tommy Oglesby, Dean (Lou Ann) Oglesby and Billy (Sarah) Oglesby; and sister Diane (Jesse) McGuire.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home with Bro. David Darnell officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Blade and Michael Long, Brandon Smith, Tim Williams, Angie Gamblin and Ray Browning.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
