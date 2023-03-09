Arthur Lee Hendrix Reed, 75, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023. He served in the United States Army and retired from Atlantis Plastics. Arthur was a faithful member for Gough Tabernacle AME Zion Church.
Survivors: wife, Margo; daughter, Tracy L. Reed; and sons, Anthony J. Reed and Kevin D. Reed.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Gough Tabernacle AME Zion Church, Earlington. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons has been entrusted with the service.
