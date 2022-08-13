Shirley A. Clements, 80, formerly of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born April 14, 1942, in Hancock County, KY to the late Wallace and Opal Chaffin.
She was preceded in death by two sisters Betty Coffield (AL) and Brenda Haynes (IA), and one brother Michael Chaffin (KY).
Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Clements of Lexington, KY, two sons Ross (Casie) Clements of Lexington, KY, and Wade (Crystal) Clements of Hayesville, NC, and 4 sisters Anita Payne (KY), Mary Shreve (KY), Barbara Chaffin (KY), Debbie Decaussin (KY), and 2 brothers Ray Chaffin (NV) and Larry Chaffin (KY), 5 grandchildren Diane Clements(IN), Julia Clements(KY), Jack Clements(KY), Riley Clements(NC), and Morgan Herzik(TX), and many nieces & nephews.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling to Europe and the beach, playing cards with family, and watching the Chicago Cubs. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, KY for many years and served on several committees for the United Methodist Women and Kiel Moore Circle. She worked as a bank teller for several years and was also an excellent homemaker.
A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, KY.
