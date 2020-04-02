Linda Kowalkowski, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born May 8, 1951 in Madisonville, to the late Raymond T Anderson and Violet Mae Murphy Anderson. She was also proceeded by husband, Frank Kowalkowski; two brothers, David and Henry Anderson and a sister, Nancy Lear.
Linda was a member of Abundant Grace Church. She loved her cats and birds.
She is survived by a step daughter, Kim Kowalkowski of Indianapolis, IN; a sister-in-law, Brenda Anderson of Madisonville; three nieces, Carla (David) Hall of Greenville, KY, Shelley (David) Inglis of Georgetown, KY and Misty (Patrick Pentercost of Central City, KY; a nephew, Bryan Scott (Diana) Anderson of Madisonville and several great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Memorial donations may be may to the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
