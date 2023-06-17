Dr. Shirley Harvey Spence, 84, of Madisonville, KY passed away on June 14, 2023 at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
She was born January 20, 1939 in rural Hopkins County to the late Paul and Eula P’Pool Riley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bobby E. Harvey, Richard C. Spence, and Samuel G. Wurtzel; and her brother, Keith Riley.
She was a psychologist for 40 plus years, practicing most of those years at Trovor Clinic. She also served as visiting or adjunct professor at several universities, including the University of Wyoming and Central Michigan University. She graduated from Western Kentucky University, University of Missouri, and the University of Wyoming., where she received her Ph. D. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Shirley found joy in her family, travel, cooking, playing bridge, and people in general.
She is survived by her children, Paul Robert “Bob” (Paula) Harvey, Sean C. (Leigh) Spence, and Marisa Sample; three grandchildren, Justin Harvey, Kloie Sample, and Payton Sample; her stepchildren; step grandchildren, all of which are special to her; along with three beloved nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 19, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held the next day, 10:00 A.M. Tuesday June 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Hatfield, Richard King, Clark Leyshock, Forest Hanke, Austin Landers, and Jack Morris. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Jim Donley.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Salvation Army. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
