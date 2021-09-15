Joshua “Big Tow” Tracy Vincent, 41, of Madisonville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born on June 12, 1980, in Madisonville to Marty Vincent and the late Lori Ann Bell Melton. Joshua was owner and operator of Big Tow Towing Company. He enjoyed doing mechanic work on vehicles in his spare time.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angel Leah Vincent; his grandfather, Elbert Tracy Vincent; and his brother-in-law, Eric Offutt who passed away a short time after Joshua.
Survivors include his father, Marty (Donna) Vincent, of Madisonville; daughters, Dakota Vincent and Jaylynn Vincent, both of Madisonville; fiancée, Melissa Ryan, of Madisonville; step-daughter, Chaslyn Ryan, of Madisonville; brother, Jesse Vincent, of Madisonville; sister, Myra Offutt, of Madisonville; step-sister, Lesley Talley, of Bowling Green; grandmother, Kay Oberg, of Madisonville and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Brad Tucker officiating. Burial to follow at Clearview Cemetery in Vandetta. A visitation will be held from Noon until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jesse Vincent, Neal Gamblin, Sam Smith, Richard Ryan, Steven King and Justin Duncan. Honorary pallbearer is James Pool.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
