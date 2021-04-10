Donna Kay Gough Dunn, 67, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Mayfield to the late Betty Atherton Gough and Jewell Ray Gough. Donna was a medical technician at Fern Terrace in Mayfield and was a member of High Point Baptist Church in Mayfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ricky Wheeler; second husband, Charles Dunn; brother Harlan Gough; and her sister, Sharon Sterling.
Survivors include her son, Chris (Tuesday) Wheeler of Madisonville; daughters Ann Wheeler and Amanda Wheeler, both of Madisonville; grandsons Andrew Shoemaker, Allen Shoemaker, Austin Shoemaker and Ty Wheeler; granddaughters April Shoemaker, Madison Alexander, Hailey Conrad, Ashleigh Wheeler, Autumn Shoemaker, Olivia Shoemaker and Karson Wheeler; one niece; three nephews; and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralilnc.com.
