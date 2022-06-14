Mildred R. Wells, 98, of Madisonville died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence.
Mildred worked as a beautician, running her own shop, and was a member at Victory Church.
Survivors: son, Ricky Paul Wells, and sister, Peggy Jo Jarvis
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
