Mildred R. Wells, 98, of Madisonville died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence.

Mildred worked as a beautician, running her own shop, and was a member at Victory Church.

Survivors: son, Ricky Paul Wells, and sister, Peggy Jo Jarvis

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

