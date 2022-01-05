Ann Wilkerson, 86, of Mortons Gap passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. Born August 9, 1935, to the late O.A. and Alma (Goad) Greenfield of White Plains. She taught at Mortons Gap school for many years before retirement and was the pianist for Mortons Gap First Baptist Church. She loved watching sports, bird watching and nature. She found joy in time with her family.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Wilkerson; infant son, Paul Wilkerson; and siblings, Joyce Blanks, Rev. Harold Greenfield and Eva Jo Tudor.
Survived by her children, Nick Wilkerson, of Louisville, and Kathy (Robert) Groves, of Earlington; grandchildren, Zac Groves and Will Groves; and sisters-in-law, Loretta Crowe and Barbra Greenfield.
Service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
