Joyce Evelyn Weatherford Burbage, 78, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 3, 1942, in Madisonville to the late Elsie Evelyn Baggett Weatherford and Eddie Weatherford. Joyce was formerly employed at Carhartt. She was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time outdoors.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Burbage.
Survivors include her sons, Tommy (Beverly) Burbage of Nebo and Dave Allen (Ericka) Burbage of Madisonville; daughter Linda (Mike) Wyatt of Madisonville; sisters Shirley Parrish of Nebo, Alice Lynch of Anton and Ernestine Robertson of Madisonville; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Allen Burbage, Mike Wyatt, Paul Borders, Cody Burbage, Eddie Lynch, Dwight Holeman and Dakota Lynch.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
