George David Pennington, 74, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Gamble Pennington; daughter Christi Carlton; son Jared Pennington; and siblings E.C. Pennington Jr., Judy Emerson and Jodie Pennington.
Service: Noon Saturday at New Salem Baptist Church, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery.
Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
