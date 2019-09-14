William H. Eaves, 76, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019 at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born July 7, 1943 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Joe Eaves and Ollie Brown Eaves. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky Melton, and brother, Robert Eaves.
He worked as a coal miner for Peabody for over 30 years and was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church. He was a Mason at the Beulah lodge and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Eaves of Richland; one grandson, Craig Melton of Richland; four sisters, Martha Eaves of Madisonville, Linda (Dale) Pollard of Hanson, KY, Mary (Don) Hopper of Dawson Springs, KY, and Jodie Eaves of Hanson; and three brothers, James Eaves of Madisonville, Kenneth Eaves of Madisonville, and Frank "Pete" (Rhonda) Eaves of Dawson Springs.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Lantrip officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Sunday with a Masonic service at 3:00 P.M. and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
