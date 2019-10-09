Sarah Elizabeth Bean Morgan, 21, of Madisonville, KY, passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born October 28, 1997 in Madisonville, KY, to Jerry Bean and Cindy and Neal Ferrell. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary Jewel and Charles Pirozzoli, and beloved uncle, Sammy Ferrell.
She is survived by her husband, Tyler Morgan; two sons, Caiden Bozeman and Forrest Morgan; father, Jerry Bean; mother, Cindy (Neal) Hodge Ferrell; sister, Ashley (Kyle) Groves; and two brothers, Caleb Mitchell and Nathan (Farrah) Rodgers.
Sarah loved her kids, church, and enjoyed hunting.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Turner and Pastor Gary Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neal Ferrell, Barry Ferrell, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Armstrong, Jay Conley, and Caleb Mitchell. Honorary pallbearer will be Tonya Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made at Old National Bank for benefit of Caiden and Forrest. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
