William Harold “Bill” Long, 72, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born July 6, 1948, in Glasgow, to the late Buford Long and Norma Stalcup Long. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Long.
Bill was an Army Ranger and served in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. He served 31 years in the US Army and National Guard. He worked for the Hopkins Co. Board of Education for 13 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and riding motorcycle trials. Most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Angie Qualls Long; three daughters, Brandie (Justin) Atwell, of Bowling Green, Katie (Craig) Richardson, of Hopkinsville, and Kellie Long, of Orlando, Florida; and three grandchildren, Jett Atwell, Merritt Atwell, and Collins Richardson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Wiles officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Barry Qualls, Stanley Qualls, Lonnie Qualls, Bryan Qualls, Craig Richardson, and Justin Atwell.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
