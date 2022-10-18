David Edward “Buck” Lamb, 82, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his home. He was born in Earlington October 7, 1940, to the late Clarence Edward and Linnie May Lamb. Buck loved the Lord, his family, and his church. He served as a trustee at the First General Baptist Church in Madisonville for several years. He graduated from Earlington High School in 1958 and enlisted with the United States Marine Corps following graduation. He retired from L&M/CSX railroad after 42 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Lamb.
Buck is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Lamb of Madisonville; his son, David Lamb of Hanson; daughter-in-law, Staci Lamb of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Justin (Hillary) Lamb of Madisonville and Kristin (Doodlyn) Colas of Owensboro; and three great-grandchildren, Booker Lamb, Halle Lamb, and Nylah Colas.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Joseph Knight and Bro. Keith Harris officiating, and the burial with military rites will be performed graveside by the United States Marine Corps and the Hopkins County Honor Guard will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Baize, John Mangum, Gary Travis, Justin Lamb, Doodlyn Colas, and Dwayne “PeeWee” Austin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Lock, Ian Polley, Eli Polley, Austin Suthard, and Jimmy Suthard.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.