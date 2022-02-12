Reverend Dr. Larry Dee Davidson, “Dr. D.”, 77, of Muncie, Indiana passed away on the morning of January 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Larry was born on December 27, 1944, in Fort Dodge, IA, son of Homer and Dolores (Adkins) Davidson. He was united in marriage to Mary Colleen Kuhlman on June 24, 1967, in Plainville, Illinois.
Larry graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1963. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Culver Stockton College (Canton, Missouri). He furthered his education by graduating with a Master of Divinity degree from Phillips University (Enid, Oklahoma). Soon after, he was ordained into the Christian ministry in 1976. He finished his education at Drew University (Madison, New Jersey), graduating with a Doctorate of Ministry.
First Baptist Church, in Plainville, Illinois was the first church Larry served as a student pastor. This is where he met the love of his life and his wife of 54 years. After marriage in 1967, Larry and his wife went on to serve churches in Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, Iowa, Florida, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky. He retired from the ministry in 2014 after serving the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Dawson Springs, for over 10 years.
While in Dawson Springs, Larry served on the board of DAPS (Dawson Area Personal Services). Larry had a passion for helping his community in any way that he could. He was very proud of his involvement in helping to bring many of the local churches together to coordinate services and resources for their community.
Larry was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan from an early age. He shared memories of the Rose Bowl games when young and continued to attend numerous bowl games throughout the years. He and his wife enjoyed college football and basketball in each of the states they lived in. Larry was also an enthusiast of NASCAR, attending races and collecting memorabilia. No matter the sport or team his passion as a spectator (and sometimes armchair commentator) showed through.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Richard and Ethel Adkins; paternal grandparents, Chester and Orpha Davidson; maternal great-grandparents, Rosella and Oscar Savery; brother-in-law, Darin Haustveit; and nephew, Justin Olesen.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Mary Colleen; four daughters, Angelia Adamovich (Mike) of Kansas City, Missouri, Claudette Lenz (Skip) of Frostproof, Florida, Stephanie Carnahan (Bob Gehlhausen) of Selma, Indiana, and Lesley Weddle (Travis) of Farmland, Indiana; one brother, Bruce Davidson (Julie); two sisters, Cathy Davidson and Nancy Haustveit; eight grandchildren, Ella Maher, Jay (Lexi), Kayla, and Noah (Morgan) Carnahan, Hannah, Colin, and Ryan Coltson, and Olivia Weddle; two great-grandchildren, Rowan Hopkins and Cooper Carnahan; and many nieces and nephews.
Family was always very special to Larry. The congregations that he served were considered his “Family of God”. His love and devotion for his family, his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, were special and will never be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Dawson Springs. Burial will be at Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Illinois at a later date. A visitation celebrating his life will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.
The family would like to thank Beshear Funeral Home for their help with Larry’s Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to DAPS (Dawson Area Personal Services) P.O. Box 135, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
