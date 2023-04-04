BOWLING GREEN — Robert C. Wilkerson (Bob), 88, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2023, at Signature Health Care in Bowling Green. Bob was the son of the late Daisy Nichols Wilkerson and Troy Wilkerson of Cuthbert, Georgia where he was born and raised. He graduated from Cuthbert High School in 1953. In 1963, he married Marjorie Lesch Wilkerson and they moved to Madisonville, their home for 58 years, where they became parents to Kim Wilkerson and Robin Wilkerson, the lights of their lives. They were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville.
In order to downsize and be closer to their daughters, they moved to Bowling Green in 2020. Bob has always enjoyed the outdoors. His occupation was site-based construction and strip coal mining. In the early 1970s, with the help of his former employer, James R. Thornberry, he became self-employed in Romar Mining, Inc. and later joined Jerry Cortner in B. J. Excavating, Inc. He remained in business with both companies until he retired at age 65.
Bob loved archery, hunting, fishing, and golf. In 1963, he and his good friend, Tom Lutz, helped to start the Providence Archery Club. He was active for many years. In the late 1990s, Bob and Marge began spending winters at Bass and Sun Condos on Lake Okeechobee, Florida. They developed special friendships there with other snowbird couples with whom they still stay in touch.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Wilkerson; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marjorie; daughters, Kim and Robin; son-in-law, Daniel McIlwain; sister-in-law, Patricia Wilkerson; niece, Terri Wilkerson Jackson (Rodney) and her family; plus a host of cousins.
Per his wishes, Bob will be cremated with no funeral service or visitation.
Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated in his name to Pleasant Valley Archery Club, c/o Darrell Hill, 206 Oak St., Providence, KY 42458, or the charity of your choice.
