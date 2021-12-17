David Thomas Branson, 93, of Hanson, passed from this life into the glorious presence of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born March 30, 1928, in Hanson to the late David W. and Zala Branson. He was an active member of Hanson Baptist Church and volunteer chaplain at two Kentucky prisons. David was a proud World War II Veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Margaret L. Branson; one daughter, Brenda Branson of Hanson; two sons, Gary (Charlotte) Branson of Madisonville and Tom (Connie) Branson, both of Madisonville; grandchildren Jeremy Branson of Greenville, David (Ashley) Branson of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Trevor (Brooke) Madera of Chicago, Seth (Julia) Branson of Houston, Jack (Callie) Branson of Cleveland, Tennessee, Andra (Andrew) Allen of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Luke (Amanda) Branson of Hanson, Josiah (Christine) Branson of Denver, Colorado, Jillian Walker of Madisonville and Kelly Cooley of White Plains; and 29 great-grandchildren.
A service will be noon Saturday at Hanson Baptist Church in Hanson with Pastor Dan Hutchens officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be David’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hanson Baptist Church for disaster relief. Donations may be mailed to Hanson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 326, Hanson, KY 42413.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
