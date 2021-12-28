Janice Faye Stanley, 63, of Madisonville, passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 2, 1958, in Madisonville, to the late Charles Brasher and Rosie Mae Phelps Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Rita Parker; and her brother, Leslie Brasher.
Janice was a member of Earlington Assembly of God. She loved going to yard sales and shopping.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ray G. Stanley, of Madisonville; her daughter, Amy (Michael) Marks, of Central City; her two sons, Scotty (Kristal) Stanley, of Nortonville, and Eric (Marissa) Stanley, of Nolensville, Tennessee; her brothers, Larry (Bonnie) Brasher, of Madisonville, and Terry Brasher, of Nortonville; her sisters, Donna Davis, of Madisonville, Lawanda Littlepage, of Madisonville, Connie (Cletus) Williams, of White Plains, and Lesley Brasher, of Florida; her grandchildren, Zackary Stanley, Brandon Marks, Ashley Marks, Hannah Marks, Mylan Marks, and Addison Stanley; and her best friend, Linda Ipox, of Nortonville.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Bruce officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stanley, Larry Brasher, Terry Brasher, Tim Williams, Tracy Brasher, Keith Brasher, Darren Parker, and Steve Brasher.
Special thank you to Dr. Joe Farmer and Dr. Michael Seibert for all of their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.