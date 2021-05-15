APOPKA, Fla. — John “Tommy” Stanley, 93, of Apopka, Florida, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He was born in Madisonville to the late Robert Stanley and Mary Elizabeth Stanley.
He served in the 1st Cavalry Division and 27th Ordnance Division of the U.S. Army in Japan from 1946 to 1948. Upon returning from the war, he married Georgia on July 2, 1949. They had three daughters, Belinda, Charlotte and Patty. Tommy was a hard worker who started out working in his father’s sawmill as a child, ran a shovel in a coal mine and helped with his family’s Case Tractor and LP Gas businesses.
In 1965, Tommy decided to branch out on his own and moved his family to Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he bought a Western Auto Store. Since it was close to the Kennedy Space Center, early astronauts and even Walter Cronkite frequented his store. Tommy and Georgia worked side by side in their business ventures, which included a Dairy Queen in Melbourne for a short time.
In 1971, they moved to Orlando, bought a struggling J & L Hardware and had it making a profit within six months. His customers knew he would give them good, honest advice on their hardware needs and offered great customer service. It was a real old-fashioned hardware store. He and Georgia worked there 27 years before retiring.
Tommy was a believer in Christ and was a member of First Baptist Church of Orlando. He was a great example to his children on how to live to the fullest. He was a Shriner and was part of the Roadrunners, a group that drove go karts in zippy, precision routines in parades to the delight of the crowds. Tommy was known for his friendliness, tender heart, mischievous sense of humor, his ability to fix just about anything, his deep love of his family and his devotion and care for his wife, especially in their later years. His grandchildren remember him most for his sense of humor, storytelling and proving that he could still climb a tree when he was 90 years old.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nell.
Survivors include his wife of almost 72 years, Georgia; brother Doug Stanley; daughters Belinda, Charlotte and Patty; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Nebo Cemetery in Nebo, with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard, followed by a reception and luncheon at Nebo Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 230 S. Bernard St., Nebo, KY 42441.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
