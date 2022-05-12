HANSON — Hoyt Haynes Blue, 90, of Hanson, KY, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 3, 1931, in Slaughters, KY, to the late Hayden Blue and Ora Carver Blue.
Hoyt was a member of the Providence Rural Methodist Church and attended Old Salem Methodist Church. He was a corporate Jet Mechanic for over 45 years for Roger Badgett.
He is survived by his daughter, Lana Duncan of Elkhart, IN; his granddaughter, Shanan (Adam) Flick of Mooresville, NC; his great-grandson, Peyton Davis of Mooresville; and his great-granddaughter, Harper Flick of Mooresville.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
