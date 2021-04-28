John David “Poppy” Wiley, 67 of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born June 25, 1953 in Madisonville to the late James Orville and Ivy Duncan. He was also preceded by his adopted parents, LA Wiley and Polley Wiley; his wife Judith Carol Wiley; one sister, Joann Cates; and three brothers, Artie, Tom, and Paul Wayne Smith.
He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, and spending time with family.
He survived by three sons, Jason (Shelly) Wiley of Madisonville, Daniel (Marie) Wiley of Madisonville, and Steve Capps of Madisonville; five brothers, Ray (Stephanie) Wiley of Murfreesboro, TN, Hurb (Beverly) Smith of Madisonville, Danny Smith of Madisonville, Eddie (Aurora) Smith of Texas, and Robert Smith of Madisonville; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with David Himmelheber officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.