SACRAMENTO — Donna Darlene Lowery, 66, of Sacramento, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 4 a.m. at her residence. Ms. Lowery was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey. She was a judicial assistant at the Dade County Court House in Florida and of the Catholic faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Verna Blanchard, and sister, Barbara Ann Cox.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas (Christina) Lowery of Sacramento; grandson, Owen Lee Lowery; sisters, Sylvia Sutton of Sacramento, Wanda Castillo of Henderson, Teresa Landrum of Sacramento, and Susan Johnson of Georgia; and brother, Wayne Blanchard of Georgia.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Ricky Blanchard officiating. Burial will be in Lake Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.