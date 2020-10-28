Billy Ray Payne, 73, of Dawson Springs, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was born in Nortonville on Aug. 9, 1947, to the late Lawson and Anita Payne.
Mr. Payne was of the Baptist faith. He had served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran, had worked at Peabody Coal Mine as a coal miner and had retired from Green River Correctional Facility, where he worked as a correctional officer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Troy Payne; his brothers; and his sisters.
Mr. Payne is survived by his wife, Patsy Payne of Dawson Springs; two children, Kim Queen and her husband, Jeff, of Evansville, Indiana, and Bill Payne and his wife, Misty, of Dawson Springs; several bonus children; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dawson Springs Community Center in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the community center.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.