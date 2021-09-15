Paula Katheryn Clark, 72, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday at her residence.
She was born April 26, 1949, in Bowling Green, to the late Lenville Eugene Cole and Freddie Bratton Cole. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Portia Cole.
Paula worked at General Electric. She loved gardening, having lunches dates with her friends and traveling, but most of all, she loved her grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Leigh (Harold) Coones; son, Jerry Len (Jennifer) Uzzle; two sisters, Pamala (Cliff) Mathias of Ohio and Patricia (Mike) May of Earlington; two brothers, William Lyle (Kathleen) Cole of New York and Eugene (Cynthia) Cole of Kansas; and four grandchildren, Lexi Gamblin, Brady Gamblin, Addison Coones and Thomas Kalen Oldham.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Pastor Andrew Harris officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
