David Edward Sharp, 92, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born April 17, 1927 in Madisonville to the late Finnie Sharp and Evangeline Hancock Sharp. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
David retired from the postal service, where he was the rural route carrier in Nebo. He was a member at First Christian Church, where he was an Elder Emeritus. David was a World War II Army veteran and a member of the American Legion, the VFW, and the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Sisk Sharp; two daughters, Becky (Charley) Skaggs of Madisonville and Anita (Wes) Alford of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Katie (Kanav) Kashyap of Newburgh, IN, Dave (Alayna) Alford of Lexington, KY and Ben Skaggs of Lexington; and one great grandchild, Skyler Skaggs of Texas.
Memorial services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 31 at First Christian Church with Bro. Jim McMurtrie, Rev. Kara Foster, and Dr. Don Davisofficiating.
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until service time Tuesday at the church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charley Skaggs, Wes Alford, Katie Skaggs Kashyap, Dave Alford, Ben Skaggs, and Scott Vaughan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Capital Fund. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
