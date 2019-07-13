Caroline Renee Coulter Irvin, 55, of Madisonville, died at 2:50 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Born in Providence, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Coulter and Almeta Hutcherson Mitchell; and twin sister Carolyn Jena Green. She was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and worked as a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Store.
Survivors include her husband, Christopher Irvin; three daughters, Chrishna Irvin, Celeyah Irvin and Christina Jessup; four brothers, William Fuqua, Jimmy Wallace, David Wallace and Anthony Mitchell; and four sisters, Cheryl Ratcliff, Estelita Woolfork, Jeanetta Hampton and Corinna Coulter.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. Share condolences at www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
