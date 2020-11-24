Linda Gail “LP” Parish, 68, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1952, in Madisonville, to the late Winnie Gipson Faughn and Bennett Faughn. She was a CNA for 45 years, she loved her work and loved caring for others. Linda retired from Baptist Health Madisonville and after retirement worked with Almost Family as a caregiver.
She was a loving wife, mother and Nonnie. Her family was her pride and joy. Linda enjoyed sitting outside watching her great-grandchildren play and ride their bikes. She loved playing jokes and tricks on her grandchildren and enjoyed taking them to water parks and for walks. Linda’s favorite place was the Great Smoky Mountains where she loved to visit annually with her husband, Eddie and friends, Kay and Kenny.
Linda was a very loved person by everyone she met. She had a heart of gold and was one of the strongest and most amazing women you could meet. If you ever had the pleasure to meet her you would understand just how amazing she was.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hook and her brother, James Faughn.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Edward “Eddie” Parish; daughters, Missy (Scotty) Minton, Sheree (Jimmy) Wheatley and Brenda Parish Leek; step-daughter, Barbara (Mike) Doughty; brother, Henry (Brenda) Faughn; grandchildren, Lyndi (Travis) Sneed, Michael Wheatley, Brandi Minton, Seth (Kirsten) Wheatley, Ashli (Sawyer) Smith, Peyton Wyatt, Cade Wyatt, Laci Leek, Mikey Wheatley, Makayla Wheatley, Trevor Wheatley and Josh (Kali) Avery; great-grandchildren, Trysten, Kyler, Tori, Konner, Tatum, Sadi, Emma, Tegan, Jace, Addilyn, Natalie and Braelynn; her niece, Tammy (Dan) Carr; and several other nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Gary Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Due to COVID-19, as set forth by the Governor of the State of Kentucky, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Michael, Seth, Peyton, Cade, Travis and Sawyer.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Avery, Scotty Minton, Jimmy Wheatley, Trevor Wheatley and Mikey Wheatley.
Condolences may be made to the family on line at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.