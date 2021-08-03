Jo Evelyn Bruce, 91, of Nebo, and formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehab Center after a long illness.
She was born on September 21, 1929, in Manitou, to the late Raymond and Pauline Lutz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Essel Lutz and Paul Keith Lutz, and her husband of 29 years, John W. Bruce. They enjoyed playing golf and bird hunting on Thanksgiving Day. He truly made her life complete and now they are reunited eternally.
She is survived by her son, Ritchie (Brenda) Buntin, of Jackson; daughter, Connie (Dan) Slavin, of Nebo; brother, Danny (Gayle) Lutz, of Madisonville; stepchildren, Shirley (Billy) Duvall, Diane (Larry) Cunningham, Darrel Bruce, and Lisa Whitfield; sister-in-law, Mary Lynn Lutz, of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Troy (Marianne) Slavin, of Chino Hills, California, Jared Buntin, of Bowling Green, Kim (Heath) Gunn, of Hanson, Neal Terry, of Jackson; six great-grandchildren; seven step grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren, five step great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Sherry Robertson of Perks, Illinois; five nephews; and many friends.
She absolutely loved assisting Dr. Jones in dentistry and oral surgery at Trover Clinic. She was a natural at sports. She won a Kentucky state championship in bowling and was inducted to Melody Lanes Hall of Fame in August 2011. Her late husband introduced and instructed her in the game of golf. She then taught her brother and grandson, Troy, on the pointers of golf. She competed and won local tournaments and got a good laugh when she outdrove the men.
A graveside service will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Dale Beaver officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the graveside service to follow.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made in the memory of Jo Evelyn Bruce to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Humane Society of Hopkins County 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
A special thanks to Dr. Tackett and Brooke of MultiCare, the staff at Baptist Hospital Madisonville, Madisonville Health and Rehab, and Western Kentucky Hospice.
The pallbearers are Jared Buntin, Hagan Buntin, Dolan Buntin, Damon Buntin, Neal Terry, Mitchell Lutz, and Billy Duvall.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
