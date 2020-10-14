Joseph Mickerel “Mickey” Demoss, 78 of Hanson, KY passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home.
He was born March 27, 1942 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late Johnny Buel Demoss and Lillie Ray Jordan Demoss. He was also preceded in death by his only child, Tawana Elaine Demoss Mims; two brothers, Rufus Demoss and Charles Demoss; and two sisters, Hallie Demoss Steffy and Judith Demoss King.
Mickey was a retired insurance salesman. He served two terms as mayor of Hanson, KY and was a policeman for the city of Madisonville as a young man. He was a mason and an avid squirrel, rabbit, and duck hunter. He was a very avid bass fisherman and won several tournaments over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Zelma Demoss; a son in law, David Andrew Mims; three grandchildren, Andrew Michael Mims, Kyle Davidson Mims, and Victoria Lynn Mims; two sisters, Oda Demoss Clemons and Norma Lee Demoss Lee; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.