Shawn L. Scott, 48, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 7, 1971, in Madisonville to Roger and Lynda Scott. Shawn was a peer support specialist at Pennyroyal Center in Madisonville. He loved UFC, Kentucky basketball and the Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his wife, Melody Rice Scott; his mother and father, Lynda Graham Scott and Roger Scott of Madisonville; son Joshua Scott of Madisonville; brother, Kevin Scott of Madisonville; granddaughter Elaina Rose of Madisonville; and his niece, Miranda Scott of Madisonville.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Steven Graham officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Gary Oldham, Ted Chandler, Steve Brown, Russ McGee, Ray Lantrip and Eric Oldham. Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Scott and Greg Bowman.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
