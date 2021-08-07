John Michael “Mike” Blankenship, 74, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Baptist Health.
He was born on August 3, 1947 to the late Geroldine Pritchett Blankenship Mitchell and the late James Blankenship. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Blankenship.
Mike was a member of the Church of Christ of Madisonville. He loved his Lord and Savior and never missed an opportunity to attend church. Mike was also a graduate of Murray State University and fully supported MSU Racer ballgames. He was retired from the Kentucky State Unemployment Social Services where he worked for many years helping others.
Mike had a true love for music and performing. He wrote music and songs for everyone he knew, especially for those who were in need and those who were suffering to brighten their day. He loved playing his guitar and harmonica too! Mike was an active volunteer as a singer and entertainer known as the “Old Man” where he weekly performed along with his wife Frieda at Uncle Wallace’s Pumpkin Patch for many years, as well as the Winders Haunted Attraction in Mortons Gap. He could always be found every weekend in the fall performing his famous original song, “Uncle Wallace’s Pumpkin Patch.” He truly was a character who loved making people laugh and will be greatly missed by everyone! Our world will be a little less bright without his smile, his songs, and his chuckle.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda Faulk Blankenship, who was the love of his life, along with his rescued cat, Lucky.
Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap with Rev. Russell Kline officiating. Burial will take place in the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
