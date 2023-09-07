DAWSON SPRINGS — Toy M. Adcock, 96, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs. She worked for many years and retired from Speed Queen, and was a member of Bethel Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Judy Hillyard, and sons, Kenneth Adcock (Linda) and Dwight Adcock (Belinda).
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, At Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: McKnight Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.